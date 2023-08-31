Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or “LLA”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today released its third ESG report showcasing the Company’s commitment to responsible environment, social, and governance (“ESG”) practices across its operations in Latin America and the Caribbean. The report can be found on the company website here.

Balan Nair, CEO of Liberty Latin America, said, “Across Liberty Latin America, we believe deeply in how we work and live – with integrity, honesty, transparency, and a shared belief in doing the right thing. Our 2022 ESG report shows the progress we are making on our journey to become an even more sustainable business. We are proud of our achievements but know there will always be more to do and we are committed to having a positive impact across Latin America and the Caribbean.”

This year’s report highlights the Company’s Sustainability-Linked Bond issuance in Costa Rica, efforts to narrow the digital divide by providing access and training, and continued advocacy for greater equality, diversity, and inclusion across the region. In addition, the report demonstrates the connection with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and aligns with global efforts to advance important ESG matters.

The Company utilizes the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (“SASB”) framework for the Telecommunications Services industry and reports on data through December 31, 2022. Along with publishing direct (Scope 1 and 2) carbon emissions across Liberty Latin America, the 2022 report also includes Scope 3 emissions for four of the Company’s largest operations in Costa Rica, Jamaica, Panama, and Puerto Rico.

