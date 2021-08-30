Liberty Latin America : Regulation FD Disclosure (Form 8-K)

Regulation FD Disclosure





Cable & Wireless Communications Limited (C&W) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (Liberty Latin America). On August 27, 2021, the financial report of C&W for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was made available under the investor relations section of the Liberty Latin America website (www.lla.com). This Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.





Financial Statements and Exhibits





(d) Exhibits.

