  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Latin America Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Liberty Latin America : Regulation FD Disclosure (Form 8-K)

08/30/2021 | 06:22am EDT
Regulation FD Disclosure

Cable & Wireless Communications Limited (C&W) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (Liberty Latin America). On August 27, 2021, the financial report of C&W for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 was made available under the investor relations section of the Liberty Latin America website (www.lla.com). This Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be 'filed' for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.

Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Exhibit Name
101.SCH XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.
101.DEF XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase.
101.LAB XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.
101.PRE XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File.* (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)




Disclaimer

Liberty Latin America Ltd. published this content on 30 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2021 10:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
