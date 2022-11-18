Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Liberty Latin America Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-18 pm EST
7.940 USD   -0.75%
11/18Liberty Latin America : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
11/18Liberty Latin America : Cable & Wireless Interim Financial Statements – September 30, 2022
PU
11/18Liberty Latin America : Communications PR Holding LP Interim Financial Statements - September 30, 2022
PU
Liberty Latin America : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K

11/18/2022 | 08:49pm EST
lila-20221118

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
FORM 8-K
CURRENT REPORT
PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
Date of report (Date of earliest event reported): November 18, 2022
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in Charter)
Bermuda 001-38335 98-1386359
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission File Number) (IRS Employer
Identification #)
Clarendon House,
2 Church Street,
HamiltonHM 11, Bermuda
(Address of Principal Executive Office)
(303) 925-6000
(Registrant's telephone number, including area code)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:
Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:
Title of Each Class Trading Symbols Name of Each Exchange on Which Registered
Class A Shares, par value $0.01 per share LILA The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC
Class C Shares, par value $0.01 per share LILAK The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).
Emerging growth company
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. o




Item 7.01. REGULATION FD DISCLOSURES
Liberty Communications PR Holding LP (Liberty PR) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (Liberty Latin America). On November 18, 2022, the financial report of Liberty PR for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was made available under the investor relations section of the Liberty Latin America website (www.lla.com). This Current Report on Form 8-K is being furnished pursuant to Item 7.01 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to liabilities of that Section.


Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.
Exhibit No. Exhibit Name
101.SCH XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Schema Document.
101.DEF XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Definition Linkbase.
101.LAB XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Label Linkbase Document.
101.PRE XBRL Inline Taxonomy Extension Presentation Linkbase Document.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File.* (formatted as Inline XBRL and contained in Exhibit 101)




SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
By: /s/ MICHAEL D. OLIVER
Michael D. Oliver
Vice President, Global Financial Reporting
Date: November 18, 2022

Disclaimer

Liberty Latin America Ltd. published this content on 18 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 November 2022 01:48:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
