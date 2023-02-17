Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty Latin America Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
9.230 USD   +2.33%
02/17Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
02/07Liberty Latin America Focuses on Education and Online Awareness to Support Safer Internet Day
BU
01/13Liberty Latin America's ‘Mission Week' Volunteer Initiative Delivers for Communities Across the Region
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2022 Results

02/17/2023 | 07:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its full-year 2022 results on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, February 23, 2023. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

844 200 6205

International

+1 929 526 1599

Conference Passcode

825821

Pre-register for Liberty Latin America's full-year 2022 investor call by clicking here.

You will receive your access details via email.

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.lla.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands BTC, Flow, Liberty and Más Móvil, and through ClaroVTR, our joint venture in Chile. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2023
All news about LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
02/17Liberty Latin America Schedules Investor Call for Full-Year 2022 Results
BU
02/07Liberty Latin America Focuses on Education and Online Awareness to Support Safer Intern..
BU
01/13Liberty Latin America's ‘Mission Week' Volunteer Initiative Delivers for Communit..
BU
2022Insider Buy: Liberty Latin America
MT
2022Liberty Latin America Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
2022Liberty Latin America : VTR Finance N.V. Interim Financial Statements - September 30, 2022
PU
2022Liberty Latin America : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
2022Liberty Latin America : Cable & Wireless Interim Financial Statements – September 30..
PU
2022Liberty Latin America : Communications PR Holding LP Interim Financial Statements - Septem..
PU
2022Liberty Latin America Ltd. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 710 M - -
Net income 2022 -318 M - -
Net Debt 2022 6 953 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -6,76x
Yield 2022 7,48%
Capitalization 2 009 M 2 009 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,90x
EV / Sales 2023 1,87x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 76,0%
Chart LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Latin America Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 9,23 $
Average target price 12,10 $
Spread / Average Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balan Nair President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Aamir Hussain Senior VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.19.79%1 961
T-MOBILE US6.68%178 920
AT&T INC.5.59%137 321
KDDI CORPORATION0.65%64 663
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.4.41%64 297
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.7.52%63 050