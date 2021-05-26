Liberty Latin America : Cable & Wireless Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements – March 31, 2021

|
2020 Annual Report.............................
Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2020
Adjusted OIBDA..................................
Operating income or loss before depreciation and amortization, share-based
compensation, related-party fees and allocations, provisions and provision releases
related to significant litigation and impairment, restructuring and other operating
items. Other operating items include (i) gains and losses on the disposition of long-
lived assets, (ii) third-party costs directly associated with successful and unsuccessful
acquisitions and dispositions, including legal, advisory and due diligence fees, as
applicable, and (iii) other acquisition-related items, such as gains and losses on the
ARPU....................................................
settlement of contingent consideration.
Average monthly subscription revenue per average fixed RGU or mobile subscriber,
ASU.......................................................
as applicable
Accounting Standards Update
B2B........................................................
Business-to-business
C&W Bahamas....................................
The Bahamas Telecommunications Company Limited, a 49%-owned subsidiary that
C&W Caribbean and Networks
owns all of our operations in the Bahamas
Includes all our subsidiaries, excluding CWP
C&W Credit Facilities.........................
Senior secured credit facilities of certain subsidiaries of ours comprised of: (i) C&W
Term Loan B-5 Facility; (ii) C&W Revolving Credit Facility; and (iii) C&W
Regional Facilities
C&W Jamaica......................................
Cable & Wireless Jamaica Limited, a 92%-owned subsidiary
C&W Notes..........................................
Senior and senior secured notes comprised of: (i) 2027 C&W Senior Secured Notes;
C&W Regional Facilities.....................
(ii) 2026 C&W Senior Notes; and (iii) 2027 C&W Senior Notes
Primarily comprised of credit facilities at CWP, C&W Jamaica and Columbus
C&W Revolving Credit Facility.........
Communications Trinidad Limited
$630 million LIBOR + 3.25% revolving credit facility, of which $50 million is due
C&W Term Loan B-4 Facility............
June 30, 2023 and $580 million is due January 30, 2026
$1,640 million principal amount term loan B-4 facility (repaid during 2020)
COP.......................................................
Colombian peso
CPE.......................................................
Customer premises equipment
CWP......................................................
Cable & Wireless Panama, S.A., a 49%-owned subsidiary that owns most of our
FASB.....................................................
operations in Panama
Financial Accounting Standards Board
FX..........................................................
Foreign currency translation effects
JMD.......................................................
Jamaican dollar
LGE Coral Holdco...............................
LGE Coral Holdco Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America
Liberty Latin America........................
Liberty Latin America Ltd.
LIBOR..................................................
London Inter-Bank Offered Rate
LiLAC Services....................................
LiLAC Services Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Liberty Latin America
Networks & LatAm.............................
Business operations within C&W Caribbean and Networks
RGU......................................................
Revenue generating unit
Sable......................................................
Sable International Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary
Sable Currency Swaps.........................
U.S. dollar to the Jamaican dollar cross-currency swaps held by Sable
U.K........................................................
United Kingdom
U.S.........................................................
United States
U.S. GAAP............................................
Generally accepted accounting principles in the United States
UTS.......................................................
United Telecommunication Services N.V.
UTS Acquisition...................................
Acquisition of UTS in 2019
VAT.......................................................
Value-added taxes
Weather Derivative..............................
Weather derivative contract that provides insurance coverage for certain weather-
related events