    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
Liberty Latin America : Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2021 Results

04/27/2021 | 09:12am EDT
Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) today announced plans to release its first quarter 2021 results on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 after NASDAQ market close. You are invited to participate in its investor call, which will begin the following day at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, May 6, 2021. During the call, management will discuss the Company’s results and business, and may provide other forward-looking information. Please dial in using the information provided below, at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call.

Domestic

800 309 1256

International

+1 323 347 3622

Conference Passcode

354629

In addition to the dial-in teleconference, a summary investor presentation and listen-only webcast will be available within the Investor Relations section of www.lla.com. The webcast will be archived in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website for at least 75 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, BTC, UTS and Cabletica. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a sub-sea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects over 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2021
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA  : Schedules Investor Call for First Quarter 2021 Results
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4 810 M - -
Net income 2021 -82,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 7 880 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 30,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 285 M 3 285 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 2,11x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 85,3%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 15,60 $
Last Close Price 14,06 $
Spread / Highest target 35,1%
Spread / Average Target 11,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,7%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Balan Nair President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Christine Weber Chief Information & Technology Officer
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Independent Director
