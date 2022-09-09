No results for this search
    LILA   BMG9001E1021

LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.

(LILA)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  11:11 2022-09-09 am EDT
6.830 USD   +4.92%
08/23LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08/23LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : Communications PR Holding LP Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2022
PU
08/23LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA : VTR Finance N.V. Interim Financial Statements - June 30, 2022
PU
Liberty Latin America to Present at the 2022 Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

09/09/2022 | 11:01am EDT
Liberty Latin America Ltd. (“Liberty Latin America” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LILA and LILAK, OTC Link: LILAB) will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Monday, September 12, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. Liberty Latin America may make observations concerning its historical operating performance and outlook, as well as other forward-looking matters. The presentation will be webcast live at www.lla.com. We intend to archive the webcast under the Investor Relations section of our website for approximately 30 days.

ABOUT LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA

Liberty Latin America is a leading communications company operating in over 20 countries across Latin America and the Caribbean under the consumer brands VTR, Flow, Liberty, Más Móvil, and BTC. The communications and entertainment services that we offer to our residential and business customers in the region include digital video, broadband internet, telephony and mobile services. Our business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions with customers ranging from small and medium enterprises to international companies and governmental agencies. In addition, Liberty Latin America operates a subsea and terrestrial fiber optic cable network that connects approximately 40 markets in the region.

Liberty Latin America has three separate classes of common shares, which are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols “LILA” (Class A) and “LILAK” (Class C), and on the OTC link under the symbol “LILAB” (Class B).

For more information, please visit www.lla.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 4 983 M - -
Net income 2022 59,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 7 006 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -31,8x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 1 443 M 1 443 M -
EV / Sales 2022 1,70x
EV / Sales 2023 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 11 900
Free-Float 78,0%
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 6,51 $
Average target price 12,50 $
Spread / Average Target 92,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Balan Nair President & Chief Executive Officer
Christopher Noyes Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Thomas Fries Executive Chairman
Aamir Hussain Senior VP, Chief Technology & Product Officer
Alfonso de Angoitia Noriega Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY LATIN AMERICA LTD.-44.17%1 443
T-MOBILE US25.34%182 294
AT&T INC.-9.73%119 502
KDDI CORPORATION30.19%66 810
SOFTBANK GROUP CORP.1.20%59 827
AMÉRICA MÓVIL, S.A.B. DE C.V.-21.07%54 434