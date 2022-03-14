Log in
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
Cours estimé en temps réel.  Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03/14 01:19:38 pm
14.48 USD   -5.70%
01:04pA LEGACY OF INNOVATION : 2021 Annual Report
PU
06:16aNORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures -2-
DJ
03/11BofA Securities Upgrades Liberty Oilfield Services to Buy from Neutral
MT
A Legacy of Innovation: 2021 Annual Report

03/14/2022 | 01:04pm EDT
March 14, 2022|News Stories

A Legacy of Innovation: Our 2021 Annual Report.

Download a copy of the report HERE.

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2022 17:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 328 M - -
Net income 2022 2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2022 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 681x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 819 M 2 819 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,89x
EV / Sales 2023 0,72x
Nbr of Employees 3 601
Free-Float -
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 15,35 $
Average target price 14,33 $
Spread / Average Target -6,62%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.58.25%2 819
WORLEY LIMITED19.47%4 870
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-1.74%3 159
SUBSEA 7 S.A.20.70%2 505
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.151.83%2 180
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-23.71%1 906