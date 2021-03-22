Log in
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
DBJ: “Colorado oil industry trolls The North Face after jacket purchase rejected on environmental grounds”

03/22/2021 | 06:15pm EDT
DBJ: 'Colorado oil industry trolls The North Face after jacket purchase rejected on environmental grounds'
March 22, 2021|News Stories

Denver Business Journal's, Greg Avery: 'Colorado oil and gas executives are crying foul over the environmental sustainability stance of outdoor apparel giant The North Face, accusing the oil industry's downtown Denver neighbor of hypocrisy. The simmering corporate beef started after The North Face, owned by Denver-based VF Corp. (NYSE: VFC), in December rejected an order from Houston-based Innovex Downhole Solutions for 400 co-branded jackets that the hydraulic fracturing company sought to buy as presents for its employees.'

Read the full article here: https://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2021/03/22/colorado-oil-gas-north-face-sustainability-flap.html

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 22 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2021 22:14:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 214 M - -
Net income 2021 -68,9 M - -
Net Debt 2021 85,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -22,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 1 908 M 1 908 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,90x
EV / Sales 2022 0,67x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 44,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 12,69 $
Last Close Price 11,03 $
Spread / Highest target 36,0%
Spread / Average Target 15,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.12.12%2 106
WORLEY LIMITED-3.57%4 435
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.7.35%3 387
SUBSEA 7 S.A.2.41%3 344
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY ASA2.75%2 008
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS BERHAD-2.27%1 582
