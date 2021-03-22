Liberty's Howard Melcher, Mike Mayerhofer, Karn Agarwal and Ray Ellis, recently published a piece in E&P Plus magazine, 'Shale frac designs move to just-good-enough proppant economics', discussing the importance of proppant selection. 'There is no clear evidence that higher conductivity proppants (either white sand versus regional sand or ceramic proppants versus white sand) result in better well performance and economics.'

