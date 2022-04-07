Log in
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
  
Delayed Nyse  -  04/07 04:00:02 pm EDT
15.15 USD   +1.54%
05:59pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : The Realities and Pitfalls of the Presumed Energy Transition featuring Chris Wright and Evelyn Lim
PU
04/01NORTH AMERICAN MORNING BRIEFING : Stock Futures, -3-
DJ
03/31Wells Fargo Downgrades Liberty Oilfield Services to Equalweight From Overweight; Price Target is $15
MT
Liberty Oilfield Services : The Realities and Pitfalls of the Presumed Energy Transition featuring Chris Wright and Evelyn Lim

04/07/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
April 7, 2022|News Stories

Listen to the podcast here.

A substantial portion of United States policymakers and citizens tout an accelerated "energy transition" away from fossil fuels. But what does this mean? What would it entail? What are the costs associated with such a transition? And is a transition even practical or realistic? Even if the United States (or the world) were to transition away from fossil fuels entirely for electricity generation, in what other ways do fossil fuels play an integral role in modern living? These questions and many more are answered in this episode of Common Sense Digest.

Chairman and Host of Common Sense Institute Earl Wright welcomes Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Energy Chris Wright and 2022 Mike A. Leprino Fellow & 2021 Terry J. Stevinson Fellow Evelyn Lim to the show to discuss the multiple factors at play regarding an energy transition. The three touch on issues including the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the state of permitting and exports in the United States, regulatory policy in the country and in Colorado specifically, and the ways in which fossil fuels impact our lives beyond electricity generation. For more illustrative information on these topics and more, please review Evelyn Lim's "Colorado Faces Economic, Technological, and Even Geopolitical Barriers to Meeting Its Aggressive Greenhouse Gas Emission Reduction Goals" and Liberty Energy's "Bettering Human Lives: 2020 ESG Report"

Thank you for listening to Common Sense Digest. Please rate, review, and subscribe on your favorite podcatcher. All of our podcasts can be found here.

Chris Wright serves as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Liberty Energy. Additionally, Chris founded and serves as Executive Chairman of Liberty Resources, a Bakken-focused E&P company and Liberty Midstream Solutions. He has had a lifelong passion for energy and its role in human life. He has spoken on energy to the UK House of Lords, the States Attorneys General, Federal and State Judges, debated the merits of the shale revolution on TV and given over 100 talks.

Evelyn Lim is the 2022 Mike A. Leprino Fellow & 2021 Terry J. Stevinson Fellow, and she is the Director of Policy and Research at the American Cornerstone Institute. She was most recently the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) Regional Administrator for Region 8 which covers Colorado, Utah, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota. In March 2020, she was detailed to Secretary Carson's office to lead HUD's coronavirus relief efforts and support the Secretary in his role on the White House Coronavirus Task Force. Prior to her appointment at HUD, she served as the Deputy Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the third largest federal cabinet agency with over 240,000 law enforcement, military, and civilian employees.

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 07 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2022 21:58:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
