LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
Liberty Oilfield Services : partners with Samsara to help increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of our operations

08/18/2020
August 18, 2020|News Stories

Liberty has implemented the Samsara system across our fleets, improving accuracy of data, improving driver communications, and achieving big safety goals across our operations. To learn more about how Liberty has leveraged Samsara technology read the full case study or download the report below.

Samsara Case Study

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:08 UTC
EPS Revisions
