Liberty Oilfield Services : partners with Samsara to help increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of our operations

Liberty has implemented the Samsara system across our fleets, improving accuracy of data, improving driver communications, and achieving big safety goals across our operations. To learn more about how Liberty has leveraged Samsara technology read the full case study or download the report below.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 18 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 16:01:08 UTC