Reuters: “Can Liberty Oil Maverick's Corporate Culture Survive the U.S. Shale Bust?”

10/29/2020 | 06:05pm EDT
Reuters: 'Can Liberty Oil Maverick's Corporate Culture Survive the U.S. Shale Bust?'
October 29, 2020|News Stories

'Can Liberty Oil maverick's corporate culture survive the shale bust? Liberty and rival fracking firms have been hit hard. U.S. shale oil companies have cut budgets up to 30%, halting most new drilling and pushing several oilfield firms out of the business….Wright combines tech savvy and a wildcatter's passion for the oil business, said employees and executives familiar with the company. His downtown Denver headquarters echoes tech startups with industry get-togethers, ping pong tables and craft beer on tap, unlike the sprawling corporate campuses at larger rivals Schlumberger and Halliburton.'

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-liberty-oilfield-ceo-wright-focus/can-liberty-oil-mavericks-corporate-culture-survive-the-u-s-shale-bust-idUSKBN27D2SV

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 22:04:09 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 901 M - -
Net income 2020 -116 M - -
Net Debt 2020 66,1 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -5,12x
Yield 2020 0,75%
Capitalization 563 M 563 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
EV / Sales 2021 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 2 571
Free-Float 58,7%
Managers
NameTitle
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.-40.20%563
WORLEY LIMITED-37.03%3 710
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO. LTD-42.01%2 832
SUBSEA 7 S.A.-41.11%1 968
SERBA DINAMIK HOLDINGS-29.09%1 258
TGS-NOPEC GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY-66.57%1 120
