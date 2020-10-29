Reuters: “Can Liberty Oil Maverick's Corporate Culture Survive the U.S. Shale Bust?”

'Can Liberty Oil maverick's corporate culture survive the shale bust? Liberty and rival fracking firms have been hit hard. U.S. shale oil companies have cut budgets up to 30%, halting most new drilling and pushing several oilfield firms out of the business….Wright combines tech savvy and a wildcatter's passion for the oil business, said employees and executives familiar with the company. His downtown Denver headquarters echoes tech startups with industry get-togethers, ping pong tables and craft beer on tap, unlike the sprawling corporate campuses at larger rivals Schlumberger and Halliburton.'

https://www.reuters.com/article/us-liberty-oilfield-ceo-wright-focus/can-liberty-oil-mavericks-corporate-culture-survive-the-u-s-shale-bust-idUSKBN27D2SV