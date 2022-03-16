Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LBRT   US53115L1044

LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.

(LBRT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Steamboat Institute Energy & Climate Conference: Why an 'All of the Above' Energy Strategy, including Oil, Gas and Coal, is Essential

03/16/2022 | 12:48pm EDT
Steamboat Institute Energy & Climate Conference: Why an 'All of the Above' Energy Strategy, including Oil, Gas and Coal, is Essential
March 16, 2022|News Stories

Liberty CEO, Chris Wright, joined Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto on the "Why an 'All of the Above' Energy Strategy, including Oil, Gas, and Coal is Essential" panel at the Steamboat Institute's "The Nexus of U.S. Energy Policy, Climate Science, Freedom and Prosperity" event this past weekend. Watch Chris' panel here and the rest of the incredible speaker videos can be found on the Steamboat Institute's website.

Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:47:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 3 328 M - -
Net income 2022 2,68 M - -
Net Debt 2022 153 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -1 478x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 477 M 2 477 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,79x
EV / Sales 2023 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 3 601
Free-Float -
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 13,49 $
Average target price 14,33 $
Spread / Average Target 6,25%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.39.07%2 477
WORLEY LIMITED17.59%4 717
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.-11.93%2 817
SUBSEA 7 S.A.15.61%2 386
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.138.03%2 060
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.-23.51%1 911