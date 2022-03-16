Steamboat Institute Energy & Climate Conference: Why an ‘All of the Above' Energy Strategy, including Oil, Gas and Coal, is Essential

Liberty CEO, Chris Wright, joined Aurelia Skipwith Giacometto on the "Why an 'All of the Above' Energy Strategy, including Oil, Gas, and Coal is Essential" panel at the Steamboat Institute's "The Nexus of U.S. Energy Policy, Climate Science, Freedom and Prosperity" event this past weekend. Watch Chris' panel here and the rest of the incredible speaker videos can be found on the Steamboat Institute's website.
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 16 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 16:47:12 UTC.