Texas TED Talk: “Energy Poverty” with Chris Wright
Texas TED Talk: "Energy Poverty" with Chris Wright
"Energy Realism = Energy Humanism" - Robert Bryce.
Chris Wright, Liberty's CEO, had the opportunity to speak at the Texas Public Policy Foundation discussing the energy transition and energy poverty.
Watch his full speech
here
.
Disclaimer
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:53:05 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Analyst Recommendations on LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Sales 2021
2 473 M
-
-
Net income 2021
-144 M
-
-
Net Debt 2021
124 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2021
-14,3x
Yield 2021
-
Capitalization
2 117 M
2 117 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
0,91x
EV / Sales 2022
0,69x
Nbr of Employees
1 946
Free-Float
63,6%
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
17
Last Close Price
11,92 $
Average target price
13,78 $
Spread / Average Target
15,6%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.