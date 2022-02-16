Log in
Texas TED Talk: "Energy Poverty" with Chris Wright

02/16/2022 | 05:54pm EST
Texas TED Talk: "Energy Poverty" with Chris Wright
February 16, 2022|News Stories
"Energy Realism = Energy Humanism" - Robert Bryce.
Chris Wright, Liberty's CEO, had the opportunity to speak at the Texas Public Policy Foundation discussing the energy transition and energy poverty.
Watch his full speech here.
Posted in News Stories

Disclaimer

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. published this content on 16 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 February 2022 22:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2 473 M - -
Net income 2021 -144 M - -
Net Debt 2021 124 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -14,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 117 M 2 117 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,91x
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
Nbr of Employees 1 946
Free-Float 63,6%
Chart LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 11,92 $
Average target price 13,78 $
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Christopher A. Wright Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ron Gusek President
Michael Stock Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Jim Brady Vice President-Operations
Cary D. Steinbeck Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC.22.37%2 117
WORLEY LIMITED8.09%4 305
OFFSHORE OIL ENGINEERING CO., LTD.1.08%3 278
TECHNIP ENERGIES N.V.9.56%2 841
SUBSEA 7 S.A.0.98%2 117
NEXTIER OILFIELD SOLUTIONS INC.108.73%1 793