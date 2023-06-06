Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LIBY   US53118A1051

LIBERTY RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP.

(LIBY)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:19:06 2023-06-06 pm EDT
10.77 USD    0.00%
04:49pLiberty Resources Acquisition : Confirms Extended Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K
PU
05/30Liberty Resources Acquisition : Discloses Receipt of NASDAQ Notice - Form 8-K
PU
05/30Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty Resources Acquisition : Confirms Extended Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination - Form 8-K

06/06/2023 | 04:49pm EDT
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. Confirms Extended Period to Consummate Initial Business Combination

New York, New York - June 6, 2023 - Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIBY, LIBYW, LIBYU), a special purpose acquisition company, announced today that it caused to be deposited $150,000 into the Company's trust account for its public stockholders, allowing the Company to extend the period of time the Company has to consummate its initial business combination by one month from June 8, 2023 to July 8, 2023 (the "Extension").The Extension is permitted under the Company's governing documents.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company is sponsored by Liberty Fields LLC.

Contact

Garry Richard Stein

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp.

Phone: 1-305-809-7217

Attachments

Disclaimer

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. published this content on 06 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2023 20:48:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,73 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,52 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 161 M 161 M -
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 73,6%
Chart LIBERTY RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maznah binti Abdul Jalil Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Khalid Ahmad Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Garry Richard Stein Independent Director
Mohammad Faizal bin Abd Jabbar Independent Director
Hong Leong Chee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY RESOURCES ACQUISITION CORP.5.48%161
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)14.37%62 286
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED3.10%23 604
KOÇ HOLDING A.S.12.07%11 196
LIFCO AB (PUBL)32.87%9 674
KINGDOM HOLDING COMPANY0.78%7 708
