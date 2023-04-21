Liberty Resources Acquisition : Discloses Receipt of NASDAQ Notice - Form 8-K

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. Discloses Receipt of NASDAQ Notice

Miami, Florida, April 21, 2023 - On April 19, 2023, Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: LIBY, LIBYW, LIBYU), a special purpose acquisition company, received a letter (the "Letter") from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC ("NASDAQ") indicating that, as a result of not having timely filed its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "2022 Form 10-K") by March 15, 2023 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), the Company is not in compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires timely filing of all required periodic financial reports with the SEC.

As previously disclosed in the Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 filed on March 31, 2023 and Amendment No. 1 filed April 14, 2023, the Company expected to receive the Letter because it had not timely filed the 2022 Form 10-K with the SEC and the Company had determined that it required additional time.

The Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's common stock on the NASDAQ Global Select Market. Pursuant to the Letter, the Company has 60 days following the receipt of the Notice within which to submit a plan to NASDAQ showing how it intends to regain compliance. The Company intends to file the 2022 Form 10-K as soon as possible, and in any case before the 60 days conclude, and thereafter, believes the Company will be in compliance with all of the NASDAQ continued listing requirements.

