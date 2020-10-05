Hay Mountain Project Update: Recent Presidential Executive Order, Land Payments / Field Work

Oct 5, 2020

Liberty Star Minerals

TUCSON, AZ-(Oct 5, 2020)-Liberty Star Minerals ('Liberty Star' or the 'Company') (OTCPK: LBSR) applauds President Donald J. Trump's Executive Order regarding the nation's mining industry. The September 30, 2020 U.S. Presidential Executive Order, Executive Order on Addressing the Threat to the Domestic Supply Chain from Reliance on Critical Minerals from Foreign Adversaries , directs the federal government to help upgrade mining and production capabilities domestically as foreign adversaries and competitors hold control over minerals critical to U.S. industry and security, specifically rare earth elements. In support of the domestic mining industry The President declared in the Executive Order that:

'In addition, I find that the United States must broadly enhance its mining and processing capacity, including for minerals not identified as critical minerals and not included within the national emergency declared in this order. By expanding and strengthening domestic mining and processing capacity today, we guard against the possibility of supply chain disruptions and future attempts by our adversaries or strategic competitors to harm our economy and military readiness….A stronger domestic mining and processing industry fosters a healthier and faster-growing economy for the United States. Mining and mineral processing provide jobs to hundreds of thousands of Americans whose daily work allows our country and the world to 'Buy American' for critical technology.'

On the Department of Interior's list of Critical Elements Liberty Star has well documented geochemical anomalies for cobalt and rare earth element yttrium, both minerals important to high tech manufacturing. The meaning of these anomalies will be better understood through drilling and additional geoscientific studies.

Further, Liberty Star announces that all federal claims at the Hay Mountain Project are paid in full for 2020 - 20021. The Company maintains 100% control over 84 unpatented mining claims issued by the US Bureau of Land Management currently hosted on 1495.18 acres. The cost of the claims for the period was $13,860. 30 Arizona State Land Department Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs), also fully controlled by Liberty Star, have payment due dates throughout the year. The company is current with its MEP payments on 12,797.77 acres of Arizona Trust Lands. Required declarations of assessment work on MEP lands for 2020 payment due dates is current as well. The assessment work adds significantly to our understanding of the geological setting of, and mineralogical distribution among, the prime targets at Hay Mountain. This work includes the geological mapping disclosed in Update 212 (Aug 28) and significant expansion and infilling of our biogeochemical and surface rock sampling grid. Multiple samples have been submitted for assay with results expected in the next few weeks. All Liberty Star controlled lands are in Cochise County, Arizona.

States Liberty Star CEO Brett Gross: 'With State and Federal payments and requirements taken care of for now, we are encouraged that President Trump acknowledges the key role mining plays in supporting our economy. Having bureaucrats charged with cutting permitting and other administrative red tape our President truly shows support for explorers like Liberty Star in addition to the major players in the industry. We hope to get involved with helping the Critical Elements situation while remaining mindful that we are looking to develop a copper mining district. Copper is truly a foundational metal that underpins much of the country's and world's future development. I have been in talks with potential Hay Mountain Project funders who are focused on finding the best copper projects in the most business-friendly jurisdictions. Our President's Executive Order makes it clearer that we are well positioned to fulfill both needs.'

