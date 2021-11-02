Liberty Star Updates Red Rock Canyon Gold Project

Nov 02, 2021

TUCSON, AZ-(Nov 02, 2021)-Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) updates its wholly owned Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) within southeast Arizona. The Company is pleased to advise our shareholders and investors of the progress that is being made in advancing the status of the RRC Project.

Since the discovery of the historic work performed at the RRC Project we have physically located all of the prior drill holes and commenced acquiring permits to allow the Company to undertake confirmatory drilling of the grades reported in those drill holes. We have also taken samples of jasperoid outcrops by the historic drill holes and these have been assayed with 1 sample grading approximately 68 gpt/2.18 opt with 7 additional samples reporting grades above 0.5 gpt/0.016 opt. Twenty eight additional samples from the project area have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Tucson for fire assay. Further mapping and sampling continues on an ongoing basis. In addition to the proposed drilling program, further detailed geologic mapping and Induced Polarization (IP) surveys will be undertaken to guide potential deposit definition efforts.

Based upon the historic information, the RRC Project may possess commercially important gold deposits on its Mineral Exploration Permits (MEP's) as the historic drill holes contain intercepts that would be considered to be economic gold grades. The diagram and table below taken from the LBSR.US website illustrates intercepts in only one of the areas where economic gold grades have been found.