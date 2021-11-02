Log in
    LBSR   US53123T3059

LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.

(LBSR)
Liberty Star Updates Red Rock Canyon Gold Project

11/02/2021 | 06:52pm EDT
Nov 02, 2021
Liberty Star Minerals | Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.
LBSR: OTCQB
http://www.lbsr.us 		Contact:
Liberty Star Minerals
Tracy Myers, Investor Relations
520-425-1433 - info@lbsr.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

TUCSON, AZ-(Nov 02, 2021)-Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCMarkets: LBSR) updates its wholly owned Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC) within southeast Arizona. The Company is pleased to advise our shareholders and investors of the progress that is being made in advancing the status of the RRC Project.

Since the discovery of the historic work performed at the RRC Project we have physically located all of the prior drill holes and commenced acquiring permits to allow the Company to undertake confirmatory drilling of the grades reported in those drill holes. We have also taken samples of jasperoid outcrops by the historic drill holes and these have been assayed with 1 sample grading approximately 68 gpt/2.18 opt with 7 additional samples reporting grades above 0.5 gpt/0.016 opt. Twenty eight additional samples from the project area have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Tucson for fire assay. Further mapping and sampling continues on an ongoing basis. In addition to the proposed drilling program, further detailed geologic mapping and Induced Polarization (IP) surveys will be undertaken to guide potential deposit definition efforts.

Based upon the historic information, the RRC Project may possess commercially important gold deposits on its Mineral Exploration Permits (MEP's) as the historic drill holes contain intercepts that would be considered to be economic gold grades. The diagram and table below taken from the LBSR.US website illustrates intercepts in only one of the areas where economic gold grades have been found.

Click to enlarge

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corporation published this content on 02 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 November 2021 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -0,75 M - -
Net Debt 2021 0,40 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -19,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,44 M 5,44 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.
Duration : Period :
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Brett Ivan Gross President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patricia Madaris Chief Financial Officer & Vice President-Finance
Peter O'Heeron Chairman, Secretary & Treasurer
Jay Crawford Manager-Field Operations
W. Bradley Munroe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.0.00%6
BHP GROUP-16.19%136 478
RIO TINTO PLC-16.63%103 184
GLENCORE PLC57.04%65 793
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC16.00%47 137
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.6.81%33 524