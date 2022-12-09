Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.
  News
  Summary
    LBSR   US53123T3059

LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.

(LBSR)
Delayed OTC Markets  -  10:17 2022-12-08 am EST
0.0980 USD   +8.89%
Liberty Star Uranium & Metals : Material Agreement - Form 8-K

12/09/2022 | 06:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, DC 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT PURSUANT TO

SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): November 23, 2022

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

(Exact Name of Registrant as Specified in its Charter)

Nevada

(State or Other Jurisdiction of Incorporation)

000-50071 90-0175540
(Commission (IRS Employer
File Number) Identification No.)
2 East Congress St. Ste 900, Tucson, AZ 85701
(Address of Principal Executive Offices) (Zip Code)

(Registrant's telephone number, including area code): (520) 425-1433

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2.)

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common LBSR OTCQB

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As of December 5, 2022, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (the "Company") entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "Securities Purchase Agreement") with 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC. ("1800 Diagonal"). Pursuant to the terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement, the Company agreed to issue a convertible promissory note (the "Note") to 1800 Diagonal in the aggregate principal amount of $51,108. Effective November 23, 2022, the Company issued the Note to 1800 Diagonal consistent with the terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement. The Note bears interest at 8%, with a 10% Original Issue Discount and matures on November 23, 2023. Pursuant to the terms of the Note, the outstanding principal and accrued interest on the Note shall be convertible into shares of the Company's common stock as set forth therein.

The foregoing descriptions of the Note and the Securities Purchase Agreement and of all of the parties' rights and obligations under the Note and the Securities Purchase Agreement are qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note and the Securities Purchase Agreement, copies of which are filed as Exhibits 3.37 and 3.38 respectively to this Current Report on Form 8-K, and of which are incorporated herein by reference.

Item 2.03. Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation Under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

The exhibits listed in the following Exhibit Index are furnished as part of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Exhibit No. Description
3.37 Convertible Promissory Note issued to 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC dated November 23, 2022.
3.38 Securities Purchase Agreement dated as of November 23, 2022, by and between the registrant and 1800 Diagonal Lending LLC.
104 Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

LIBERTY STAR URANIUM & METALS CORP.
Dated: December 8, 2022 /s/ Brett Gross
Brett Gross, President & CEO

Attachments

Disclaimer

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corporation published this content on 09 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 December 2022 11:12:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
