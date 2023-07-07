UNITED STATES

FORM 8-K

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp.

Item 8.01 Other Events

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. dba Liberty Star Minerals ("Liberty Star" or the "Company") (OTCQB: LBSR) is pleased to announce today

in a News Release the publication of a feature article focusing on the Company's wholly owned Red Rock Canyon Gold Project (RRC).

The news release discusses a featured Proactive news article, by Alister Ford, including highlights of Liberty Star's drilling plans on 15 drillholes that have indicated the presence of gold in earlier rounds of exploration. Ford notes, "this ground has been explored before and, although the historic core isn't available anymore, the data certainly is."

Among the next steps for Liberty Star is using the latest in AI technology to analyze and collate new data from a planned IP survey with the old data, notes Ford.

CEO Brett Gross believes the wealth of historic data along with employing the latest exploration techniques makes the RRC "much more de-risked than a greenfield site."

