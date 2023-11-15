Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities
On November 9, 2023, Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. ("the Company") entered into an agreement to issue a total of 250,000 shares of its "Class A Common Stock", to Pete O'Heeron, Chairman of the Board, Treasurer, Secretary & Director of the Company. The consideration paid for the Class A Common Stock was $9,525 ($0.0381 per share). The Class A Common Stock was issued in reliance upon an exemption from registration provided by Section 4(2) of the Securities Act of 1933 and Regulation D promulgated thereunder.
