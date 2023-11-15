Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the state of Arizona and the Southwest United States of America. The Company controls properties, which are located over North America's mineralized regions for copper, gold, silver, molybdenum (moly), and associated metals. The Company's lead property is the Hay Mountain Project (exploration stage) for porphyry copper, gold, moly and other commercial minerals. The Hay Mountain Project is located approximately 6.5 miles southeast of Tombstone, where it holds approximately 35 Arizona State Mineral Exploration Permits (MEPs) covering approximately 24.68 square miles, and 93 federal lode mining claims covering approximately 1,594.68 acres. The Company's Tombstone Super Project (Tombstone) is located in Cochise County, Arizona and covers the Tombstone caldera and its environs.

Sector Diversified Mining