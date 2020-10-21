Log in
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. : Announces Virtual Investor Meeting

10/21/2020 | 04:32pm EDT

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) will be holding its annual Investor Meeting on Thursday, November 19, 2020, which will occur immediately following the annual Investor Meeting of Liberty Media Corporation (“Liberty Media”). Presentations will begin at approximately 9:00am M.T. and Liberty TripAdvisor’s annual Investor Meeting is estimated to begin at approximately 10:40am E.S.T. The annual Investor Meeting will be held virtually and is open to shareholders, research analysts and press. Registration information is available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website and at https://meetingtomorrow.com/event/2020libertyinvestormeeting/. During its annual Investor Meeting, observations may be made regarding Liberty TripAdvisor’s financial performance and outlook.

After the presentations, Greg Maffei, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Liberty TripAdvisor, will host a Q&A session. Stockholders will be able to submit questions in advance of the Q&A session. To submit a question, please email investorday@libertymedia.com with the subject “Investor Day Question” by 5:00 p.m. M.S.T. on Friday, November 13, 2020.

An archive of the webcast of the Investor Meeting will also be available on http://libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events for one year after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

Companies presenting at the annual Investor Meetings include:

  • Liberty Media
    • Sirius XM Holdings Inc.
    • Formula 1
    • Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.
    • Atlanta Braves
  • Liberty TripAdvisor
    • Tripadvisor, Inc.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises throughout the world.

© Business Wire 2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 560 M - -
Net income 2019 -22,0 M - -
Net Debt 2019 164 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -25,1x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 226 M 226 M -
EV / Sales 2018 0,62x
EV / Sales 2019 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 4 194
Free-Float 96,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00 $
Last Close Price 1,71 $
Spread / Highest target 75,4%
Spread / Average Target 75,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 75,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer
Albert Edwin Rosenthaler Director & Chief Corporate Development Officer
Michael J. Malone Independent Director
Chris Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.-76.73%226
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED50.83%692 973
NETFLIX, INC.62.38%231 718
PROSUS N.V.24.46%159 465
NASPERS LIMITED36.42%81 150
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.22.09%63 638
