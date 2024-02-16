Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. reported earnings results for the full year ended December 31, 2023. For the full year, the company reported sales was USD 1,788 million compared to USD 1,492 million a year ago. Net loss was USD 285 million compared to net income of USD 30 million a year ago.

Basic loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.75 compared to basic earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.39 a year ago. Diluted loss per share from continuing operations was USD 3.75 compared to diluted earnings per share from continuing operations of USD 0.39 a year ago.