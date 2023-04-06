Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTRPA   US5314651028

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTRPA)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59:50 2023-04-06 pm EDT
0.7943 USD   -0.59%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

04/06/2023 | 04:16pm EDT
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Broadband Corporation’s first quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor. The conference call will be held on Tuesday, May 2nd at 4:30 p.m. E.T. During the call, management may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 407-3944 or +1 (412) 902-0038, passcode 13736369, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty TripAdvisor website at https://www.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. Replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 1 492 M - -
Net income 2022 30,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 1,72x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 131 M 131 M -
EV / Sales 2021 1,03x
EV / Sales 2022 0,35x
Nbr of Employees 3 100
Free-Float 95,2%
Chart LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Michael J. Malone Independent Director
Chris Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.19.33%131
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED15.27%461 027
NETFLIX, INC.16.10%152 464
PROSUS N.V.8.39%96 966
AIRBNB, INC.38.55%72 817
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.25.84%62 672
