Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (OTCMKTS: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Broadband Corporation’s second quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor. The conference call will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11:15 a.m. E.T. During the call, management may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call InComm Conferencing at (877) 407-3944 or +1 (412) 902-0038, confirmation code 13742821, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty TripAdvisor website at https://www.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/investors/news-events/ir-calendar to register for the webcast. A replay of the call will also be available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor operates as a family of brands that connects people to experiences worth sharing, and aims to be the world's most trusted source for travel and experiences. Tripadvisor leverages its brands, technology, and capabilities to connect its global audience with partners through rich content, travel guidance, and two-sided marketplaces for experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and other travel categories.

