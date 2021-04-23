Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LTRPA

LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.

(LTRPA)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Liberty TripAdvisor : to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call

04/23/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (“Liberty TripAdvisor”) (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) announced that interested shareholders and analysts are invited to participate in a brief quarterly Q&A session following the completion of the prepared remarks on Liberty Broadband Corporation’s first quarter earnings conference call. During this Q&A session, management will be accepting questions regarding Liberty Broadband Corporation and Liberty TripAdvisor. Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Greg Maffei, will host the conference call on Friday, May 7th at 11:15 a.m. (E.D.T.). During the call, Mr. Maffei may discuss the financial performance and outlook of these companies, as well as other forward looking matters.

Please call GlobalMeet at (800) 289-0571 or +1 (323) 794-2093, passcode 3168007, at least 10 minutes prior to the call. Callers will need to be on a touch-tone telephone to ask questions. The conference administrator will provide instructions on how to use the polling feature.

In addition, the conference call will be broadcast live via the Internet. All interested participants should visit the Liberty TripAdvisor website at www.libertytripadvisorholdings.com/events to register for the webcast. Replays of the call will also be available on the Liberty TripAdvisor website. The conference call will be archived on the website after appropriate filings have been made with the SEC.

About Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRPA, LTRPB) consists of its subsidiary Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor is the world's largest travel platform, aggregating reviews and opinions from its community of travelers about accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises throughout the world.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 604 M - -
Net income 2020 -238 M - -
Net Debt 2020 252 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,84x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 473 M 473 M -
EV / Sales 2019 0,47x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Nbr of Employees 2 396
Free-Float 96,1%
Chart LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 5,00 $
Last Close Price 5,03 $
Spread / Highest target -0,60%
Spread / Average Target -0,60%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,60%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Gregory Ben Maffei Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Brian J. Wendling Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Renee L. Wilm Chief Legal & Administrative Officer
Michael J. Malone Independent Director
Chris Mueller Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR HOLDINGS, INC.15.90%473
TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED10.11%762 222
NETFLIX, INC.-5.91%225 336
PROSUS N.V.5.00%179 806
UBER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.10.35%104 732
AIRBNB, INC.16.29%102 295
