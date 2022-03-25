Liberty Two Degrees : Disclosure of Beneficial Interests in Securities

LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

In compliance with Section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, 2008 (Act 71 of 2008), as amended ("Companies Act"), regulation 121(2)(b) of the Companies Act Regulations and paragraph 3.83(b) of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, shareholders are advised that the Company has received notification in terms of section 122(1) of the Companies Act that Liberty Group Limited's beneficial interest in the securities of the Company has increased from 58.51% to 60.49% of the total number of votable securities in issue as a result of the impact of the increase in treasury shares held by the L2D Group.

As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Companies Act, L2D has filed the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel.

25 March 2022

