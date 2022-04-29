Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Liberty Two Degrees Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    L2D   ZAE000260576

LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED

(L2D)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  04-27
4.300 ZAR   +2.63%
12:58pLIBERTY TWO DEGREES : Notice of Virtual Annual General Meeting, B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report and No Change Statement
PU
03/25LIBERTY TWO DEGREES : Disclosure of Beneficial Interests in Securities
PU
03/23LIBERTY TWO DEGREES : Dealings in Securities by the Restricted Share Plan Trust (”RSP”)
PU
Liberty Two Degrees : Notice of Virtual Annual General Meeting, B-BBEE Annual Compliance Report and No Change Statement

04/29/2022 | 12:58pm EDT
LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

(Registration number 2018/388906/06)

(Approved as a REIT by the JSE) Share code: L2D ISIN: ZAE000260576

("L2D" or "the Company")

NOTICE OF VIRTUAL ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING, B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE

REPORT AND NO CHANGE STATEMENT

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given that the virtual Annual General Meeting of shareholders of L2D ("AGM") will be held at 12:00 on Wednesday, 25 May 2022 to consider and, if deemed fit, to pass with or without modification, the business stated in the notice of the AGM ("Notice").

The Notice of AGM and proxy form will be distributed electronically to shareholders today, 29 April 2022, and are also available on the Company's website,www.liberty2degrees.co.za.

The salient information pertaining to the AGM is set out below:

Issuer name

Liberty Two Degrees Limited

Type of instrument

Ordinary shares

ISIN number

ZAE000260576

JSE code

L2D

Meeting type

Annual General Meeting

Meeting venue

Virtual

Record date - To determine which shareholders are entitled to receive the Notice

Friday, 22 April 2022

Publication/Electronic distribution date

Friday, 29 April 2022

Last day to trade - Last day to trade to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Record date - Record date to determine eligible shareholders that may attend, speak and vote at the AGM

Friday, 20 May 2022

Meeting deadline date - (for administrative purposes), forms of proxy for the AGM to be lodged

12:00 on Tuesday, 24 May 2022

Virtual AGM date

12:00 on Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Publication of results of AGM

Wednesday, 25 May 2022

Website link

www.liberty2degrees.co.za

AVAILABILITY OF B-BBEE ANNUAL COMPLIANCE REPORT

Shareholders are further advised that the Company's annual compliance report in terms of Section 13G(2) of the Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment Amendment Act No. 46 of 2013, is available on the Company's website, https://www.liberty2degrees.co.za/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Certificate-Liberty-Two-Degrees-BDO12186-290322.pdf

NO CHANGE STATEMENT

Shareholders are advised that the Integrated Annual Report for the year ended 31 December 2021 ("IAR"), together with the Environmental, Social and Governance Report, will be distributed to shareholders electronically today, 29 April 2022, and are also available on the Company's website, www.liberty2degrees.co.za.The IAR contains no modifications to the summarised consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2021 published on SENS on 28 February 2022.

Johannesburg 29 April 2022

Sponsor Merchantec Capital

Investor Relations Sumenthree Moodley

Contact number: 011 358 9171

Disclaimer

Liberty Two Degrees published this content on 29 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2022 16:57:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 885 M 56,0 M 56,0 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 1 856 M 118 M 118 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 8,49%
Capitalization 3 779 M 239 M 239 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,37x
EV / Sales 2022 6,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 37,1%
Chart LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Liberty Two Degrees Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 4,30 ZAR
Average target price 4,70 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 9,30%
Managers and Directors
Amelia Beattie Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
José Snyders Financial Director & Executive Director
Nick Criticos Chairman
Patrick Masithela Chief Information Officer
Jonathan Sinden Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIBERTY TWO DEGREES LIMITED-9.47%235
SIMON PROPERTY GROUP, INC.-22.13%40 850
THE LINK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST-1.17%18 248
KIMCO REALTY CORPORATION6.90%16 282
REGENCY CENTERS CORPORATION-4.54%12 296
NATIONAL RETAIL PROPERTIES, INC.-4.72%8 052