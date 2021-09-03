Log in
    5TR   SG2D82975475

LIBRA GROUP LIMITED

(5TR)
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
Summary

General Announcement::ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(37) OF THE SGX LISTING MANUAL SECTION B: RULES OF CATALIST

09/03/2021 | 07:02am EDT
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 20 October 2010)

(Company Registration Number 201022364R)

ANNOUNCEMENT PURSUANT TO RULE 704(37) OF THE SINGAPORE EXCHANGE SECURITIES

TRADING LIMITED LISTING MANUAL SECTION B: RULES OF CATALIST

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Libra Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that the Central Provident Fund ("CPF") Board has brought charges against the Company for non-payment of CPF contributions pursuant to sections 123 - 125 of the Criminal Procedure Code (Cap. 68, Rev Ed 2012) and on 1 September 2021, the Court imposed a fine of $2,000 on the Company in relation to the charges.

Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company are advised to refrain from taking any action with respect to their securities in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities of the Company. Shareholders and potential investors of the Company should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

LIBRA GROUP LIMITED

Christine Liu Yang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

03 September 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lay Shi Wei - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

