    5TR   SG2D82975475

LIBRA GROUP LIMITED

(5TR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

General Announcement::RECEIPT OF STATUTORY DEMAND FOR PAYMENT

07/27/2021 | 11:51am EDT
(Incorporated in the Republic of Singapore on 20 October 2010)

(Company Registration Number 201022364R)

RECEIPT OF STATUTORY DEMAND FOR PAYMENT

The Board of Directors ("Board") of Libra Group Limited ("Company" and together with its subsidiaries, "Group") wishes to announce that, it had, on 26 July 2021, received a statutory demand for payment ("Statutory Demand") pursuant to Section 125(2) of the Insolvency Restructuring and Dissolution Act 2018, from solicitors acting on behalf of Maybank Singapore Limited, as successor of Malayan Banking Berhad ("Maybank").

Maybank had extended banking facilities to the Company's former subsidiaries, Libra Engineering Pte Ltd ("Libra Engineering") and Cyber Builders Pte Ltd ("Cyber Builders"), and these banking facilities had been due and outstanding. Certain events of default in relation to these banking facilities had also occurred. As the Company had executed corporate guarantees as security for these banking facilities extended to Libra Engineering and Cyber Builders, the Company became liable in relation to these banking facilities.

Pursuant to the Statutory Demand, Maybank claims that it is entitled to take enforcement action and intend to do so in the near future, including but not limited to commencing winding up proceedings against the Company.

The Board is currently seeking legal advice on the above matters and charting the next available course of action for the Company and the Group. The Company will make further announcements to update shareholders when there are material updates as may be necessary and appropriate.

Stakeholders of the Company are advised to read this announcement and any further announcements made by the Company carefully. Stakeholders are advised to refrain from taking any action with respect to their interests in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the securities in the Company. Stakeholders should consult their stockbrokers, bank managers, solicitors or other professional advisers if they have any doubt about the actions they should take.

By Order of the Board

LIBRA GROUP LIMITED

Christine Liu Yang

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

27 July 2021

This announcement has been prepared by the Company and its contents have been reviewed by the Company's Sponsor, RHT Capital Pte. Ltd. ("Sponsor") for compliance with the relevant rules of the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited ("SGX-ST"). The Sponsor has not independently verified the contents of this announcement.

This announcement has not been examined or approved by the SGX-ST and the SGX-ST assumes no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, including the correctness of any of the statements or opinions made or reports contained in this announcement.

The contact person for the Sponsor is Mr Lay Shi Wei - Registered Professional, 6 Raffles Quay, #24-02, Singapore 048580, sponsor@rhtgoc.com

Disclaimer

Libra Group Ltd. published this content on 27 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2021 15:49:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
