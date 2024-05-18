b Commercial Paper as a % of Total Liabilities 3.53% c Commercial Paper as a % of Total Assets 3.16% d Non-Convertible Debentures (Original maturity of less than one Nil year) as a % of Public Funds e Non-Convertible Debentures (Original maturity of less than one Nil year) as a % of Total Liabilities f Non-Convertible Debentures (Original maturity of less than one Nil year) as a % of Total Assets g Other short team liabilities as a % of Total Public Fund 3.13% h Other short team liabilities as a % of Total Liabilities 3.03% i Other short team liabilities as a % of Total Assets 2.70%

Note : Total Public funds consist of NCD, CP, Bank Loan, LOC & Subordinate Debt.

6. Institutional set-up for liquidity risk management

Measuring and managing liquidity needs are vital for effective operation of the Company. By assuring Company's ability to meet its liabilities as they become due, liquidity management can reduce the probability of an adverse situation developing. The importance of liquidity transcends individual institutions, as liquidity shortfall in one institution can have repercussions on the entire system.

Liquidity Risk implies the risk of not having sufficient funds to discharge the liabilities. Various situations can give rise to liquidity risk such as higher than estimated disbursements, stress on systemic liquidity due to CRR hikes, higher government borrowing program, advance tax outflows, etc. Therefore, it is imperative to anticipate the net cash outflows correctly, as well as to have a contingency plan in case of any unforeseen outgo of funds. Another aspect of liquidity management is avoiding retention of too much of excess liquidity than what may be required, as the same would result in sub-optimal returns on investment. So the Company has to strike a balance between the above two factors and manage the liquidity position actively / effectively.

The liquidity risk management framework of the Company includes the Risk Management Committee (RMC) of the board which has been constituted by the Board of Directors of the Company. The Risk Management Committee (RMC), which is a committee of the Board, is responsible for evaluating and monitoring the integrated risk management system of the Company including liquidity risk The RMC reviews the liquidity risk position in line with policies and procedures to manage liquidity risk in accordance with limits approved by the Board of Directors. The ALCO is entrusted with ensuring adherence to the board approved Asset Liability Management (ALM) policy and other regulatory guidelines, including Structural Liquidity, Dynamic Liquidity, Interest Rate Sensitivity, etc. The ALM Policy is reviewed periodically in accordance with regulatory guidelines.