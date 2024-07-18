UNITED STATES

Entry into Share Purchase Agreements

On March 9, 2023, Lichen China Limited (the "Company") entered into a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Original Share Purchase Agreement") by and among Zisu Zhou, a People's Republic of China national (the "Seller"), Bondly Enterprises Limited, a proprietary company registered in Hong Kong (the "Target"). The Target is engaged in professional education business.

On July 12, 2024, the Company entered into a Supplemental Share Purchase Agreement (the "Supplemental Share Purchase Agreement", together with the Original Share Purchase Agreement, the "Share Purchase Agreements") by and among the Seller and the Target. Pursuant to the Supplemental Share Purchase Agreement, the Seller will be selling, and the Company will be purchasing, 60% of the equity interest of the Target at the total purchase price of US$8,000,000. The Securities Purchase Agreements and the transaction contemplated thereby, have been approved by the Company's board of directors.

The Company has paid an initial deposit of $3,000,000 upon execution of the Original Share Purchase Agreement. On July 17, 2024, the Company completed the payment of remaining balance of $5,000,000. The transaction then has been closed.

The foregoing description of the Securities Purchase Agreements is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Share Purchase Agreement and Supplemental Share Purchase Agreement, which are filed as Exhibit 10.1 and Exhibit 10.2 to this Form 6-K respectively and is incorporated herein by reference.

This current report on form 6-K is incorporated by reference into the Company's registration statement on Form F-3 (File No. 333-277230).

