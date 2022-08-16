Log in
Interim Financial Statement 2022 and Webcast / Conference Call

08/16/2022 | 11:03am EDT
Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Interim Financial Statement 2022 and Webcast / Conference Call

16.08.2022 / 17:00 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 16 August 2022. On Wednesday, 24 August 2022, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2022. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website www.llb.li. At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webcast / conference call will be held for media, analysts and investors.

We are pleased to invite you to.

Speakers        Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO
                        Christoph Reich, Group CFO

Date                Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Time                10.30 a.m.

Language
German

Webcast link
https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=48kBseuy

Access number
+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Liechtenstein und all other countries)
+43 (0)720 88 25 49 (Austria)

In the webcast, you can follow the presentation of the business results, including the presentation display. Afterwards, you can ask the management questions in writing. If you would like to present them verbally, please dial into the conference call. We will gladly accept your registration via the following link: www.llb.li/registration-cc

Additional information can be obtained from Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability, telephone +423 236 82 09, e-mail cyrill.sele@llb.li.

Best regards

Liechtensteinische Landesbank
Aktiengesellschaft

Dr. Cyrill Sele
Head Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability

Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktiengesellschaft
Staedtle 44, P. O. Box 384, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein
Telephone +423 236 82 09
E-mail ir@llb.li
Internet http://www.llb.li


End of Media Release
Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 1421785

 
End of News EQS News Service

1421785  16.08.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1421785&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
