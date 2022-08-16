Interim Financial Statement 2022 and Webcast / Conference Call

Vaduz, 16 August 2022. On Wednesday, 24 August 2022, the LLB Group will present its business results for the first half of 2022. The interim financial results will be announced in a media communiqué at 7 a.m. The media communiqué and the interim financial statement will be published simultaneously on the website www.llb.li. At 10.30 a.m. on the same day, a webcast / conference call will be held for media, analysts and investors.

We are pleased to invite you to.

Speakers Gabriel Brenna, Group CEO

Christoph Reich, Group CFO

Date Wednesday, 24 August 2022

Time 10.30 a.m.

Language

German

Webcast link

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=48kBseuy

Access number

+41 (0)58 310 50 00 (Switzerland/Liechtenstein und all other countries)

+43 (0)720 88 25 49 (Austria)

In the webcast, you can follow the presentation of the business results, including the presentation display. Afterwards, you can ask the management questions in writing. If you would like to present them verbally, please dial into the conference call. We will gladly accept your registration via the following link: www.llb.li/registration-cc

Additional information can be obtained from Cyrill Sele, Head of Group Corporate Communications & Sustainability, telephone +423 236 82 09, e-mail cyrill.sele@llb.li.