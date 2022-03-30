Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taiwan Stock Exchange
  5. Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1229   TW0001229003

LIEN HWA INDUSTRIAL HOLDINGS CORPORATION

(1229)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lien Hwa Industrial : Announcement for acquisition of right-of-use asset on behalf of subsidiary Mitac Information Technology Corp.

03/30/2022 | 05:45am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: Lien Hwa Industrial Holdings Corporation
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/03/30 Time of announcement 17:35:33
Subject 
 Announcement for acquisition of right-of-use asset
on behalf of subsidiary Mitac Information Technology Corp.
Date of events 2022/03/30 To which item it meets paragraph 20
Statement 
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX,
Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
3F and 5F., No. 1, Aly. 1, Ln. 85, Chang'an W. Rd., Datong Dist., Taipei
City 103, Taiwan (R.O.C.)
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/03/30
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping),
unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction volume：Office：76.57 ping
Total transaction price：NT$61,256 per month(tax excluded)
Value of the right-of-use asset：NT$2,167,099
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship with the Company (if the trading
counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of
the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be
disclosed):
The relationship with the copmany and the trading counterpart:Lien Hwa
Property Development Corporation.
Relationship with the company:Fellow subsidiary.
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also
be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty
and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company
and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary amount of
transfer:
The reason for choosing the related party as trading counterpart:Utilization
of assets within the group.
Identity of the previous owner:NA
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has
been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the
date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship with the Company at the time of the transaction:NA
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for
acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table
explaining recognition):NA
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and
monetary amount), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Terms of delivery or payment：Monthly payment, NT$61,256 per month
(tax excluded).
Lease：2022/4/1-2025/3/31
Restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important stipulations:None.
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender,
price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the
decision on price, and the decision-making unit:
Price negotiation based on market price by management team.
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and
its appraisal price:NA
11.Name of the professional appraiser:NA
12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser:NA
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price,
or special price:NA
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:NA
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:NA
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports
and opinion of the CPA:NA
17.Name of the CPA firm:Deloitte & Touche
18.Name of the CPA:Chien-Liang Liu
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:Certificate No. 1000028068
20.Broker and broker's fee:NA
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:Business use.
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction:None.
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a
related party:Yes
24.Date of the board of directors resolution:2022/03/30
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by
the audit committee:2022/03/30
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use
asset from a related party:Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the
Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets
by Public Companies:NT$2,205,216
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price,
the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same
regulations:NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:None.

Disclaimer

Lien Hwa Industrial Corp. published this content on 30 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 March 2022 09:44:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
