Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian companyCFR S.r.l. The company is a niche manufacturer of electric drive systems for industrial applications.
In 2023, CFR reported net sales of approximately EUR 38.5 million. The company is based in Modena, Italy and has 100 employees. CFR will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Transportation Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024.
The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.
Please visit www.cfritaly.com for more information.
For more information please contact:
Per Waldemarson
CEO and President
E-mail: per.waldemarson@lifco.se
Åse Lindskog
Media and Investor Relations
E-mail: ase.lindskog@lifco.se
Phone: +46 730 244 872
About Us
Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2023, the Lifco Group consisted of 233 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2023, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 5.7 billion on net sales of SEK 24.5 billion. The EBITA margin was 23.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.
Attachments:
Lifco acquires CFR in Italy.pdf
This news release was distributed by Company News System, www.nasdaqomxnordic.com/news/marketnotices
To subscribe on regulatory news from this company, go to the subscription page
Attachments
Original Link
Permalink
Disclaimer
Lifco AB (publ) published this content on
26 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
26 March 2024 12:33:11 UTC.
Lifco publ AB, formerly Lifco AB, is a Sweden-based investment company. It is engaged in acquisition and development of niche companies. Its aim is to secure improvement of subsidiariesâ earnings and to deliver cash flows. It has long-term investment holdings, focus on profitability and decentralized organization. The Company is active in three operating segments: Dental, comprising suppliers of consumable goods, materials, equipment and technical services to dentists; Demolition & Tools, providing demolition robots, and attachments to cranes and excavators; and Systems Solutions, offering vehicle interiors, relining, contract manufacturing, environmental technology and sawmill equipment. Its portfolio includes around 100 companies in 30 countries.