Lifco acquires CFR in Italy

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Italian companyCFR S.r.l. The company is a niche manufacturer of electric drive systems for industrial applications.

In 2023, CFR reported net sales of approximately EUR 38.5 million. The company is based in Modena, Italy and has 100 employees. CFR will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Transportation Products. Consolidation is expected to take place in the second quarter of 2024.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit www.cfritaly.com for more information.