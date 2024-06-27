Lifco acquires Eurosteel in the Netherlands

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the Dutch company Eurosteel B.V. Eurosteel is a niche manufacturer of attachments and tools for excavators and wheel loaders as well as other construction machinery.

In 2023, Eurosteel reported net sales of approximately EUR 16.8 million. The company is based in Venlo in the Netherlands and has 49 employees. Eurosteel will be consolidated in Business Area Demolition & Tools. Consolidation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2024.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit eurosteel.nl for more information.