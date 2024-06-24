Lifco acquires Pro-Dental in Denmark

Lifco has signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in the Danish company Pro-Dental Aps. Pro-Dental is a dental laboratory that manufactures prosthetics for Danish dentists.

In 2023, Pro-Dental reported net sales of approximately DKK 17 million. The company is based in Silkeborg in Jylland in Denmark and has twelve employees. Pro-Dental will be consolidated in Business Area Dental. Consolidation is expected to take place in the third quarter of 2024.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in the current financial year.

Please visit www.pro-dental.dk for more information.