PRESS RELEASE 30 June 2021

LIFCO ACQUIRES BODE COMPONENTS GMBH IN GERMANY

Lifcohas signed an agreement to acquire all of the shares in Bode Components GmbH.

The company is a leading niche manufacturer of safety products for elevators.

Bode Components has nine employees and reported net sales of approximately MEUR 5 in 2020. The company is based in Düsseldorf, Germany. Bode Components will be consolidated in Business Area Systems Solutions, division Construction Material. Consolidation is expected to take place in August, 2021.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year.

Please visit www.bode-components.comfor more information.

About Lifco

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2020, the Lifco Group consisted of 175 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2020, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 2,702 million on net sales of SEK 13.8 billion. The EBITA margin was 19.6 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

