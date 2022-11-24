PRESS RELEASE

November 24, 2022

LIFCO ACQUIRES WELTE DENTALLABOR IN GERMANY

Lifcohas signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Welte Dentallabor, which offers dental prosthetics to German dentists.

Welte Dentallabor reported net sales of approximately MEUR 1.3 in 2021 and has twelve employees. The operation is based in Senden, Germany and will be consolidated in January 2023 in Business Area Dental.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in 2023.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President Lifco

E-mail per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Lifco

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2021, the Lifco Group consisted of 198 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2021, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 3.7 billion on net sales of SEK 17.5 billion. The EBITA margin was 21.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

