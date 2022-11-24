Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Lifco AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIFCO B   SE0015949201

LIFCO AB (PUBL)

(LIFCO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:58 2022-11-24 am EST
180.53 SEK   -0.35%
10:24aLifco : acquires Welte Dentallabor in Germany
PU
11/02Lifco Agrees to Buy Germany-based Medtec Medizintechnik
MT
11/02Lifcos acquires Medtec Medizintechnik in Germany
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Lifco : acquires Welte Dentallabor in Germany

11/24/2022 | 10:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRESS RELEASE

November 24, 2022

LIFCO ACQUIRES WELTE DENTALLABOR IN GERMANY

Lifcohas signed an agreement to acquire the assets of Welte Dentallabor, which offers dental prosthetics to German dentists.

Welte Dentallabor reported net sales of approximately MEUR 1.3 in 2021 and has twelve employees. The operation is based in Senden, Germany and will be consolidated in January 2023 in Business Area Dental.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in 2023.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President Lifco

E-mail per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Lifco

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2021, the Lifco Group consisted of 198 operating companies in 31 countries. In 2021, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 3.7 billion on net sales of SEK 17.5 billion. The EBITA margin was 21.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

Lifco AB (publ)

Verkmästaregatan 1, SE-745 85 Enköping

Org nr 556465-3185www.lifco.se

Disclaimer

Lifco AB (publ) published this content on 24 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 November 2022 15:23:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFCO AB (PUBL)
10:24aLifco : acquires Welte Dentallabor in Germany
PU
11/02Lifco Agrees to Buy Germany-based Medtec Medizintechnik
MT
11/02Lifcos acquires Medtec Medizintechnik in Germany
AQ
11/02Lifco AB (OM:LIFCO B) signed an agreement to acquire Medtec Medizintechnik ..
CI
10/21Lifco Agrees to Buy German Cable Support System Company Heinz Schuller
MT
10/21Lifco acquires Heinz Schuller KG in Germany
AQ
10/21Transcript : Lifco AB, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Oct 21, 2022
CI
10/21Lifco AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September..
CI
10/21Lifco AB (OM:LIFCO B) signed an agreement to acquire Heinz Schuller Kg.
CI
10/04Lifco publishes its report for the third quarter on 21 October
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 21 372 M 2 038 M 2 038 M
Net income 2022 2 798 M 267 M 267 M
Net Debt 2022 7 390 M 705 M 705 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,4x
Yield 2022 0,97%
Capitalization 82 281 M 7 845 M 7 845 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,20x
EV / Sales 2023 4,15x
Nbr of Employees 6 415
Free-Float 45,5%
Chart LIFCO AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Lifco AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFCO AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 181,15 SEK
Average target price 200,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Per Waldemarson President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Therèse Hoffman Chief Financial Officer
Carl Reinhold Adolf Bennet Chairman
Erik Henry Gabrielson Independent Director
Johan Erik Stern Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFCO AB (PUBL)-33.08%7 845
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-15.59%57 375
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-12.72%21 524
HAL TRUST-11.58%11 589
GROUPE BRUXELLES LAMBERT SA-20.37%11 549
AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (PUBL)-7.25%11 010