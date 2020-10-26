PRESS RELEASE 26 October 2020

LIFCO ACQUIRES THE GERMAN DENTAL COMPANY KANIEDENTA

Lifcohas signed an agreement to acquire a majority of the shares in the German company Kaniedenta. Kaniedenta develops, produces and sells consumables primarily to the dental industry in Germany.

In 2019, Kaniedenta reported net sales of approximately 29 MEUR. The business is based in Herford, Germany and has 35 employees. The company will be consolidated in Business Area Dental.

The acquisition is subject to anti-trust clearance from German authorities.

The acquisition will not have any significant effect on Lifco's earnings or financial position in current financial year.

Please visit www.kaniedenta.defor more information.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President Lifco

E-mail per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Lifco

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2019, the Lifco Group consisted of 164 operating companies in 30 countries. In 2019, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 2,523 million on net sales of SEK 13.9 billion. The EBITA margin was 18.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

Lifco AB (publ)

Verkmästaregatan 1, SE-745 85 Enköping

Org nr 556465-3185 www.lifco.se