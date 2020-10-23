PRESS RELEASE 23 October 2020

LIFCO ISSUES BOND LOAN OF SEK 600 MILLION

Lifcohas issued an unsecured bond loan with a long two-year tenor within its MTN program (Medium Term Notes).

The bond loan amounts to SEK 600 million with maturity on 2 March 2023 and carries a floating interest rate of three months STIBOR +1.00% annually. The bond issue generated strong investor interest and was oversubscribed.

The proceeds from the bond issue will be used for refinancing of existing bank loans. Lifco intends to list the new bonds on the corporate bond list of Nasdaq Stockholm.

Danske Bank and SEB acted as lead banks for the issuance.

For more information please contact:

Per Waldemarson

CEO and President Lifco

E-mail per.waldemarson@lifco.se

Åse Lindskog

Media and investor relations manager Phone +46 730 244 872, e-mail ir@lifco.se

About Lifco

Lifco offers a safe haven for small and medium-sized businesses. Lifco's business concept is to acquire and develop market-leading niche businesses with the potential to deliver sustainable earnings growth and robust cash flows. Lifco is guided by a clear philosophy centred on long-term growth, a focus on profitability and a strongly decentralised organisation. The Group has three business areas: Dental, Demolition & Tools and Systems Solutions. At year-end 2019, the Lifco Group consisted of 164 operating companies in 30 countries. In 2019, Lifco reported EBITA of SEK 2,523 million on net sales of SEK 13.9 billion. The EBITA margin was 18.2 per cent. Read more at www.lifco.se.

Lifco AB (publ)

Verkmästaregatan 1, SE-745 85 Enköping

Org nr 556465-3185 www.lifco.se