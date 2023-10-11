Life Corporation announced second quarter-end dividend of JPY 40.00 per share for the period ended August 31, 2023 against JPY 35.00 per share paid for the same period a year ago. Schedule date to commence dividend payments is November 1, 2023.
The company provided year-end dividend guidance for the fiscal year ending February 29, 2024. For the year, the company expects to pay year-end dividend of JPY 40.00 per share against JPY 35.00 per share paid for the same period a year ago.
