LIFE CORPORATION is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the general retail of lifestyle-related goods and clothing, with a focus on sale of foodstuffs, as well as the credit card business, non-life insurance agency business and education business. The Retail segment is engaged in comprehensive retail business for household goods and clothing in the Tokyo and Kinki areas. The Company is also engaged in the operation of the supermarket chain Life. The credit card business is responsible for issuing and operating credit cards and electronic money. The non-life insurance agency business provides non-life insurance agency business and support services such as introducing the Company's business partners. The education business is engaged in the business related to education.