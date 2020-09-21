LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") Acquisition of securities by Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06) ISIN: ZAE000145892 Share Code: LHC ("Life Healthcare" or "the Company") ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY OLD MUTUAL LIMITED ("OLD MUTUAL") In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Life Healthcare has received formal notification that Old Mutual has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests of the securities of that class held by the entity making the declaration are now 5.08% of the total issued securities of that class. The Company hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from Old Mutual in terms of Section 122(1) of the Act. As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. The board of directors of the Company accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement as it relates to the Company and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the information supplied by Old Mutual is complete and consistent. llovo 18 September 2020 Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 18-09-2020 04:23:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC