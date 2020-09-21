Log in
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual")

09/21/2020 | 03:50am EDT

LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Acquisition of securities by Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") Acquisition of securities by Old Mutual Limited ("Old Mutual") LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06) ISIN: ZAE000145892 Share Code: LHC ("Life Healthcare" or "the Company") ACQUISITION OF SECURITIES BY OLD MUTUAL LIMITED ("OLD MUTUAL") In accordance with section 122(3)(b) of the Companies Act, No. 71 of 2008 ("the Act") and section 3.83(b) of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are hereby advised that Life Healthcare has received formal notification that Old Mutual has acquired a beneficial interest in the securities of the Company, such that the total of all beneficial interests of the securities of that class held by the entity making the declaration are now 5.08% of the total issued securities of that class. The Company hereby confirms that it has received the required notice from Old Mutual in terms of Section 122(1) of the Act. As required in terms of section 122(3)(a) of the Act, the Company will file the required notice with the Takeover Regulation Panel. The board of directors of the Company accepts responsibility for the information contained in this announcement as it relates to the Company and confirms that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, the information supplied by Old Mutual is complete and consistent. llovo 18 September 2020 Sponsor: RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited) Date: 18-09-2020 04:23:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2020 07:49:07 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 24 178 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
Net income 2020 918 M 56,4 M 56,4 M
Net Debt 2020 11 757 M 722 M 722 M
P/E ratio 2020 27,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 25 046 M 1 543 M 1 539 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
EV / Sales 2021 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 62,0%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 20,87 ZAR
Last Close Price 17,22 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 21,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter G. Wharton-Hood Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey Chairman
Tanya Little Group Executive-Operations, Integration & People
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Steve Taylor Group Executive-Medical
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-30.14%1 543
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-19.81%77 959
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-10.53%44 705
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA9.85%25 172
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS8.41%17 863
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED101.76%15 796
