LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Completion of the disposal of 100% of shares in Scanmed S.A.

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)

ISIN: ZAE000145892

Share Code: LHC

("Life Healthcare" or "the Group" or "the Company")

Further to the announcement released on the Stock Exchange News Service on 26 November 2020,

the Company is pleased to announce the completion of the disposal of its shares in Scanmed S.A

("Scanmed") in Poland to Abris Capital Partners, a central European private equity fund manager (the

"Disposal" or "Transaction"). All conditions precedent were fulfilled (including obtaining relevant

regulatory approvals) and the Transaction was closed out on 26 March 2021.

Scanmed´s total enterprise value, representing the Disposal consideration, is PLN340 million (R1 292

million). The Disposal consideration will be settled in cash and Life Healthcare will receive net proceeds

of approximately PLN185 million after settling debt in Scanmed and Transaction costs. The expected

Rand value of the Transaction proceeds is R692 million (using a spot PLN:ZAR exchange rate of 3.74

as at 31 March 2021).

The Disposal is consistent with the Group´s strategy of growing its share of non-acute revenue and

earnings.

About Life Healthcare Group:

Life Healthcare Group is a global, people-centred, diversified healthcare organisation and is listed on

the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Life Healthcare has over 33 years´ experience in the South African

private healthcare sector, and currently operates 66 healthcare facilities in southern Africa. Services

include acute hospital care, physical rehabilitation, mental healthcare, oncology, renal dialysis,

employee health and wellness services. The Group owns Alliance Medical Group, a leading

independent provider of medical imaging services operating across the United Kingdom and Europe.

About Scanmed:

Scanmed operates in 42 locations across Poland and offers comprehensive medical services in acute

facilities, cardiac centres, monoclinics and outpatient facilities.

The exchange rate used in this announcement is the closing rate at 26 March 2021 of PLN1: R3.80.

For further information, please contact:

Mark Wadley, Head of Investor Relations

investor.relations@lifehealthcare.co.za

Illovo

1 April 2021

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Date: 01-04-2021 10:30:00

