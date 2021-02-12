Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary

02/12/2021 | 10:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary

LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary
Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)
ISIN: ZAE000145892
Share Code: LHC
("Life Healthcare" or "the Company")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY A DIRECTOR OF A MAJOR SUBSIDIARY
In order to align executive interest with that of shareholders, the board of directors of Life Healthcare, agreed
with the Chief Executive Officer: South Africa, ("the CEO - SA"), that subject to the CEO - SA investing to a
maximum of R1,25 million in the Company´s securities, the Company would match this investment with the
purchase of shares to the value of three times this amount. The CEO - SA has purchased Life Healthcare shares of
R1,240,465.70. The Company matched shares will be restricted and will vest annually in equal tranches from
December 2023 to December 2025, subject to specified performance conditions being achieved over a specific
period of time.
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the
following dealings in securities by a director.
Director : Adam Pyle
Company : Life Healthcare Group Proprietary Limited
Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Date of transaction : 08 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 31 000
Purchase price per share : R19.6827
Total value of transaction : R610 163.70
Date of transaction : 9 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 1 300
Purchase price per share : R19.800
Total value of transaction : R25 740.00
Date of transaction : 9 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 31 000
Purchase price per share : R19.502
Total value of transaction : R604 562.00
Illovo
12 February 2021
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)
Date: 12-02-2021 04:57:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE').
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct,
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
information disseminated through SENS.
2021-02-12
print | e-mail
Linked Stories
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by Life Healthcare
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Report on proceedings at the Annual General Meeting and changes to the Board and Committees
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the period 1 October 2020 to 31 December 2020
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by Life Healthcare
LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to leadership - appointment of Chief People Officer & Group Company Secretary
JSE News Service (SENS)
LIFEHC
16:50:01
02/12/2021
All JSE data delayed by 15 min.

KEY:
O=OPEN | C=CLOSE
B=BID | A=ASK
H=HIGH* | L=LOW*
YH=YEAR HIGH* | YL=YEAR LOW*
VOL=VOLUME
P/E=PRICE/EARNINGS* | YLD=YIELD*
DY=DIVIDEND YIELD*
*Calculated by Iress
1890
13
O 1907
C 1877
B 1886
A 1895
H 1915
L 1803
YH 2599
YL 1500
VOL 3925278
P/E 38.97
YLD 2.57
DY N/A

Iress and its associates disclaim all liability for any loss, damage, injury or expense however caused, arising from the use of or reliance upon, in any manner, the information provided through this service and does not warrant the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information provided. All data is delayed by 15 minutes.
Copyright Iress, 2021

Attachments

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 12 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 February 2021 15:06:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
04:07aLHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a direct..
PU
01/26LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Voluntary trading update for the ..
PU
01/26S.Africa's Life Healthcare sees first quarter revenue up 5%
RE
01/21LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by Life Hea..
PU
01/18LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Changes to leadership - appointme..
PU
01/18LIFE HEALTHCARE : Forms Joint Venture with Deep Net Information Technology for M..
MT
01/18LIFE HEALTHCARE : in Talks to Buy Shareholder of Disinfection Services Provider;..
MT
01/14LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a direct..
PU
01/12Courage Investment Appoints Funding Expert as New Chairman; Shares Surge 18%
MT
2020LHC : LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Notice of annual general meeting ..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 26 905 M 1 837 M 1 837 M
Net income 2021 1 473 M 101 M 101 M
Net Debt 2021 11 710 M 799 M 799 M
P/E ratio 2021 18,7x
Yield 2021 2,71%
Capitalization 27 287 M 1 864 M 1 863 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,45x
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 63,0%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 20,17 ZAR
Last Close Price 18,77 ZAR
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter G. Wharton-Hood Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Mustaq Ahmed Enus-Brey Chairman
Steve Taylor Group Executive-Medical
Tanya Little Group Executive-Operations, Integration & People
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED11.59%1 864
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION7.76%96 336
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.6.74%59 402
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS16.54%23 104
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-11.96%21 327
PING AN HEALTHCARE AND TECHNOLOGY COMPANY LIMITED36.17%18 942
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ