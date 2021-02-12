LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)
ISIN: ZAE000145892
Share Code: LHC
("Life Healthcare" or "the Company")
In order to align executive interest with that of shareholders, the board of directors of Life Healthcare, agreed
with the Chief Executive Officer: South Africa, ("the CEO - SA"), that subject to the CEO - SA investing to a
maximum of R1,25 million in the Company´s securities, the Company would match this investment with the
purchase of shares to the value of three times this amount. The CEO - SA has purchased Life Healthcare shares of
R1,240,465.70. The Company matched shares will be restricted and will vest annually in equal tranches from
December 2023 to December 2025, subject to specified performance conditions being achieved over a specific
period of time.
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the
following dealings in securities by a director.
Director : Adam Pyle
Company : Life Healthcare Group Proprietary Limited
Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares
Class of securities : Ordinary shares
Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial
Clearance obtained : Yes
Date of transaction : 08 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 31 000
Purchase price per share : R19.6827
Total value of transaction : R610 163.70
Date of transaction : 9 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 1 300
Purchase price per share : R19.800
Total value of transaction : R25 740.00
Date of transaction : 9 February 2021
Number of ordinary shares : 31 000
Purchase price per share : R19.502
Total value of transaction : R604 562.00
Illovo
12 February 2021
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)
Date: 12-02-2021 04:57:00
JSE News Service (SENS)
2021-02-12
