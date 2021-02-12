LHC: LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED - Dealing in securities by a director of a major subsidiary

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration number: 2003/002733/06)

ISIN: ZAE000145892

Share Code: LHC

("Life Healthcare" or "the Company")

In order to align executive interest with that of shareholders, the board of directors of Life Healthcare, agreed

with the Chief Executive Officer: South Africa, ("the CEO - SA"), that subject to the CEO - SA investing to a

maximum of R1,25 million in the Company´s securities, the Company would match this investment with the

purchase of shares to the value of three times this amount. The CEO - SA has purchased Life Healthcare shares of

R1,240,465.70. The Company matched shares will be restricted and will vest annually in equal tranches from

December 2023 to December 2025, subject to specified performance conditions being achieved over a specific

period of time.

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the

following dealings in securities by a director.

Director : Adam Pyle

Company : Life Healthcare Group Proprietary Limited

Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares

Class of securities : Ordinary shares

Nature of interest : Direct, beneficial

Clearance obtained : Yes

Date of transaction : 08 February 2021

Number of ordinary shares : 31 000

Purchase price per share : R19.6827

Total value of transaction : R610 163.70

Date of transaction : 9 February 2021

Number of ordinary shares : 1 300

Purchase price per share : R19.800

Total value of transaction : R25 740.00

Date of transaction : 9 February 2021

Number of ordinary shares : 31 000

Purchase price per share : R19.502

Total value of transaction : R604 562.00

Illovo

12 February 2021

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)

