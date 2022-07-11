Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-07
18.70 ZAR   +2.86%
11:14aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Dealing in securities by life healthcare in terms of its Employee Share Plan ("the ESP")
PU
07/08Stifel GMP on Canada Healthcare
MT
07/06Life Healthcare Completes Placement of 257 Million Shares
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Healthcare : Dealing in securities by life healthcare in terms of its Employee Share Plan ("the ESP")

07/11/2022 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06)

ISIN: ZAE000145892

Share Code: LHC

("the Company")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY LIFE HEALTHCARE IN TERMS OF ITS EMPLOYEE SHARE PLAN ("the ESP")

In terms of the Listings Requirements of the JSE Limited, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities under the rules of the ESP:

Name of the entity Nature of transaction Class of securities Date of transaction Number of ordinary shares

Volume weighted average price per share Highest price per share

Lowest price per share

Total value of the transaction Nature of interest Clearance obtained

Date of transaction Nature of transaction Number of ordinary shares

Volume weighted average price per share Highest price per share

Lowest price per share

Total value of the transaction Nature of interest Clearance obtained

Date of transaction Nature of transaction Number of ordinary shares

Volume weighted average price per share Highest price per share

Lowest price per share

Total value of the transaction Nature of interest Clearance obtained

Date of transaction Nature of transaction Number of ordinary shares

Volume weighted average price per share Highest price per share

  • Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
  • On market sale of shares
  • Ordinary shares
  • 5 July 2022
  • 1 000 000
  • R17.64
  • R17.72
  • R17.60
    R17 645 057.00
  • Direct beneficial
  • Yes
  • 6 July 2022
  • On market sale of shares
  • 326 641
  • R17.84
  • R17.90
  • R17.76
  • R5 830 349.46
  • Direct beneficial
  • Yes
  • 7 July 2022
    On market sale of shares
  • 226 112
  • R17.90
  • R17.94
  • R17.90
  • R4 047 734.70
  • Direct beneficial
  • Yes
  • 8 July 2022
    On market purchase of shares
  • 49 333
  • R18.48
  • R18.55

Lowest price per share

:

R18.40

Total value of the transaction

:

R911 857.75

Nature of interest

:

Direct beneficial

Clearance obtained

:

Yes

Dunkeld

11 July 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 11 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2022 15:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
11:14aLIFE HEALTHCARE : Dealing in securities by life healthcare in terms of its Employee Share ..
PU
07/08Stifel GMP on Canada Healthcare
MT
07/06Life Healthcare Completes Placement of 257 Million Shares
MT
07/05LIFE HEALTHCARE : Report on proceedings at the Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
06/30Life Healthcare Group Unit to Sell 15% Equity Interest in Beijing Life Healthcare
MT
06/14LIFE HEALTHCARE : Notification of an acquisition of a beneficial interest in Life Healthca..
PU
06/14LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMIT : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
06/06LIFE HEALTHCARE : Notice of extraordinary general meeting of shareholders
PU
05/26Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended..
CI
05/26LIFE HEALTHCARE : Condensed unaudited group interim results for the six months ended 31 Ma..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 28 122 M 1 670 M 1 670 M
Net income 2022 1 630 M 96,8 M 96,8 M
Net Debt 2022 10 692 M 635 M 635 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,5x
Yield 2022 3,06%
Capitalization 27 194 M 1 615 M 1 615 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,35x
EV / Sales 2023 1,22x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,70 ZAR
Average target price 24,30 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. Wharton-Hood Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Victor Litlhakanyane Chairman
Mark Pierre Ferreira Group Chief Medical Officer
Craig Koekemoer Business Operations Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-22.18%1 615
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-8.70%123 499
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-32.82%51 001
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.36%22 613
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.54%15 931
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-16.70%14 197