LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06)

ISIN: ZAE000145892

Share Code: LHC

Company code: LHFI ("Life Healthcare")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE LIFE HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust.

Name of entity : Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust Nature of transaction : On market purchase of shares Class of securities : Ordinary shares Date of transaction : 29 July 2022 Number of ordinary shares : 808,033 Total value of transaction : R15,887,221.63 Volume-weighted average purchase price per share : R19.66 Highest price per share : R19.70 Lowest price per share : R19.58 Nature of interest : Direct, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 01 August 2022 Number of ordinary shares : 862,825 Total value of transaction : R16,889,799.38 Volume-weighted average purchase price per share : R19.58 Highest price per share : R19.80 Lowest price per share : R19.31 Nature of interest : Direct, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes Date of transaction : 02 August 2022 Number of ordinary shares : 453,428 Total value of transaction : R8,939,877.13 Volume-weighted average purchase price per share : R19.72 Highest price per share : R19.77 Lowest price per share : R19.49 Nature of interest : Direct, non-beneficial Clearance obtained : Yes

Illovo

03 August 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)