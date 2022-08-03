Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-01
19.67 ZAR   -0.56%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Life Healthcare : Dealings in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust

08/03/2022 | 10:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06)

ISIN: ZAE000145892

Share Code: LHC

Company code: LHFI ("Life Healthcare")

DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE LIFE HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST

In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust.

Name of entity

: Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust

Nature of transaction

: On market purchase of shares

Class of securities

: Ordinary shares

Date of transaction

: 29 July 2022

Number of ordinary shares

: 808,033

Total value of transaction

: R15,887,221.63

Volume-weighted average purchase price per share

: R19.66

Highest price per share

: R19.70

Lowest price per share

: R19.58

Nature of interest

: Direct, non-beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Date of transaction

: 01 August 2022

Number of ordinary shares

: 862,825

Total value of transaction

: R16,889,799.38

Volume-weighted average purchase price per share

: R19.58

Highest price per share

: R19.80

Lowest price per share

: R19.31

Nature of interest

: Direct, non-beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Date of transaction

: 02 August 2022

Number of ordinary shares

: 453,428

Total value of transaction

: R8,939,877.13

Volume-weighted average purchase price per share

: R19.72

Highest price per share

: R19.77

Lowest price per share

: R19.49

Nature of interest

: Direct, non-beneficial

Clearance obtained

: Yes

Illovo

03 August 2022

Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 14:58:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 226 M 1 698 M 1 698 M
Net income 2022 1 742 M 105 M 105 M
Net Debt 2022 10 641 M 640 M 640 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,9x
Yield 2022 2,82%
Capitalization 28 605 M 1 721 M 1 721 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,39x
EV / Sales 2023 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 19,67 ZAR
Average target price 23,38 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 18,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. Wharton-Hood Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Victor Litlhakanyane Chairman
Mark Pierre Ferreira Group Chief Medical Officer
Craig Koekemoer Business Operations Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-18.14%1 721
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.55%125 060
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-17.69%60 697
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-19.64%22 825
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.00%15 940
REDE D'OR SÃO LUIZ S.A.-26.61%12 407