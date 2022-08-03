LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 2003/002733/06)
ISIN: ZAE000145892
Share Code: LHC
Company code: LHFI ("Life Healthcare")
DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE LIFE HEALTHCARE EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST
In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, Life Healthcare shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities by the Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust.
|
Name of entity
|
: Life Healthcare Employee Share Trust
|
Nature of transaction
|
: On market purchase of shares
|
Class of securities
|
: Ordinary shares
|
Date of transaction
|
: 29 July 2022
|
Number of ordinary shares
|
: 808,033
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R15,887,221.63
|
Volume-weighted average purchase price per share
|
: R19.66
|
Highest price per share
|
: R19.70
|
Lowest price per share
|
: R19.58
|
Nature of interest
|
: Direct, non-beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
|
Date of transaction
|
: 01 August 2022
|
Number of ordinary shares
|
: 862,825
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R16,889,799.38
|
Volume-weighted average purchase price per share
|
: R19.58
|
Highest price per share
|
: R19.80
|
Lowest price per share
|
: R19.31
|
Nature of interest
|
: Direct, non-beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
|
Date of transaction
|
: 02 August 2022
|
Number of ordinary shares
|
: 453,428
|
Total value of transaction
|
: R8,939,877.13
|
Volume-weighted average purchase price per share
|
: R19.72
|
Highest price per share
|
: R19.77
|
Lowest price per share
|
: R19.49
|
Nature of interest
|
: Direct, non-beneficial
|
Clearance obtained
|
: Yes
Illovo
03 August 2022
Sponsor
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of First Rand Bank Limited)
Disclaimer
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 03 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2022 14:58:02 UTC.