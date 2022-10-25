Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-23
18.87 ZAR   -1.67%
05:18pLife Healthcare : Get to know your breast cancer treatment team
PU
04:58pLife Healthcare : Oncology launches first AI-driven Ethos™ radiotherapy cancer treatment in Sub-Saharan Africa
PU
10/02Life Healthcare to Deregister Two Joint Venture Companies
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Life Healthcare : Get to know your breast cancer treatment team

10/25/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
Get to know your breast cancer treatment team

Aaqeelah Floris

25 October 2022

'Being diagnosed with breast cancer is a very stressful experience, and many women experience severe anxiety when faced with the daunting prospect of treatment,' says Dr Lucienne van Schalkwyk, a breast surgeon at Life The Glynnwood. The right support can make the world of difference in how you experience your treatment journey. Oncology nurse

Oncology nurses are trained to administer treatment and provide support to patients throughout their recovery journey. They play a key role, which involves:

  • coordinating your care, such as ensuring you are given your medicationand other treatment on schedule
  • keeping you and your caregivers informed by providing you with information regarding your treatment
  • helping you to manage your symptoms and side effects from medication and treatment such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy
Pathologist

Pathologists are specialist physicians who work in laboratories or hospitals. They examine body-tissue samples, usually taken during biopsies (in the case of breast cancer). Pathologists may examine entire organs if they are removed during surgery. Examining samples helps with the accurate diagnosis of diseases.

Surgeon

Surgeons surgically remove any cancerous tumours and tissue. This helps to slow or prevent the spread of cancer. Surgeons can also perform certain biopsies to help diagnose breast cancer.

Medical oncologist

Medical oncologists specialise in cancer treatment using therapies such as chemotherapy and targeted therapy. These specialists work with your healthcare team to create a treatment plan that suits your needs. Medical oncologists can predict a timeline for cancer or other diseases. This includes identifying various cancer stages.

Radiologist

Radiologists are healthcare professionalswho perform breast cancer screening tests. They capture images with various imaging techniques, including ultrasound, MRI scans and X-rays. In the case of breast cancer, radiologists administer mammograms, a diagnostic tool where images of each breast are taken to check for signs of cancer.

Radiographer

Radiographers are technicians who are trained to administer radiotherapy using tools such as ultrasound, MRI scans and X-rays. Although they perform various imaging tests similar to radiologists, they aren't medical doctors.

Radiation oncologist

Radiation oncologists specialise in treating cancer with radiotherapy (radiation therapy) where high-energy X-rays or other particles are used to destroy cancer cells.

'It's important to remember that each woman is unique, and each person's experience will be different,' explains Dr Van Schalkwyk. If you have any questions, ask your doctor about the breast cancer treatment journey. Visit Life Healthcare's Life Oncology page for more information on breast cancer and their oncology services.

The information is shared on condition that readers will make their own determination, including seeking advice from a healthcare professional. E&OE. Life Healthcare Group Ltd does not accept any responsibility for any loss or damage suffered by the reader as a result of the information provided.

PreviousNext

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 25 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2022 21:17:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 385 M 1 559 M 1 559 M
Net income 2022 1 793 M 98,5 M 98,5 M
Net Debt 2022 10 700 M 588 M 588 M
P/E ratio 2022 15,1x
Yield 2022 2,76%
Capitalization 27 980 M 1 537 M 1 537 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,36x
EV / Sales 2023 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 84,1%
