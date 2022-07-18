Log in
    LHC   ZAE000145892

LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED

(LHC)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-14
18.32 ZAR   +0.49%
Life Healthcare : LHC01 LHC02 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

07/18/2022 | 03:44am EDT
Life Healthcare Funding Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability under registration number 2016/273566/06)

Bond company code: LHFI

Bond Code: LHC01

ISIN: ZAG000188046

Bond Code: LHC02

ISIN: ZAG000188053

("Life Healthcare Funding" or the "Issuer")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE has granted the Issuer the listings of its LHC01 and LHC02 senior unsecured notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") dated 30 June 2022, as guaranteed by Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Limited, Alliance Medical Limited and Life UK Holdco Limited, effective 19 July 2022.

Debt security code:

LHC01

ISIN:

ZAG000188046

Nominal issued:

ZAR 500 000 000.00

Coupon rate:

3 Month JIBAR plus 135 basis points

Maturity date:

19

July 2025

Interest payment date(s):

31

March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until

the maturity date, with the last interest payment date being 19 July 2025

Last day to register:

By 17:00 on 20 March, 19 June, 19 September and 20 December of each

year until the maturity date, with the final last day to register being 8 July

2025

Books close:

21

March, 20 June, 20 September and 21 December of each year until

the maturity date, with the final books close date being 9 July 2025

Debt security code:

LHC02

ISIN:

ZAG000188053

Nominal issued:

ZAR 500 000 000.00

Coupon rate:

3 Month JIBAR plus 154 basis points

Maturity date:

19

July 2027

Interest payment date(s):

31

March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until

the maturity date, with the last interest payment date being 19 July 2027

Last day to register:

By 17:00 on 20 March, 19 June, 19 September and 20 December of each

year until the maturity date, with the final last day to register being 8 July

2027

Books close:

21

March, 20 June, 20 September and 21 December of each year until

the maturity date, with the final books close date being 9 July 2027

Type of debt security:

Floating rate notes

Issue date:

19

July 2022

Issue price:

100%

Interest commencement date:

19

July 2022

Interest determination date(s):

The first business day of each interest period of each year until the

maturity date, with the first interest determination date being 14 July 2022

First interest payment date:

30

September 2022

Business day convention:

Following Business Day

Final maturity amount:

100% of the nominal amount

Other:

The pricing supplements do not contain any additional terms and

conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme

Summary of additional terms:

Not applicable

Programme amount:

ZAR 7 000 000 000.00

Total notes in issue under programme:

R1 000 000 000.00 as at the Issue Date

Dealer:

Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited

18 July 2022

Debt Sponsor

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)

Disclaimer

Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited published this content on 18 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 July 2022 07:43:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 28 226 M 1 656 M 1 656 M
Net income 2022 1 742 M 102 M 102 M
Net Debt 2022 10 641 M 624 M 624 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,8x
Yield 2022 3,03%
Capitalization 26 642 M 1 563 M 1 563 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,32x
EV / Sales 2023 1,21x
Nbr of Employees 20 436
Free-Float 84,1%
Chart LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 18,32 ZAR
Average target price 23,38 ZAR
Spread / Average Target 27,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter G. Wharton-Hood Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Pieter P. van der Westhuizen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Victor Litlhakanyane Chairman
Mark Pierre Ferreira Group Chief Medical Officer
Craig Koekemoer Business Operations Executive
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIFE HEALTHCARE GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-23.76%1 563
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION-7.55%125 060
HCA HEALTHCARE, INC.-33.20%50 708
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS-22.18%22 666
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS-21.47%15 945
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA-18.55%13 761