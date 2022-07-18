Life Healthcare : LHC01 LHC02 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

Life Healthcare Funding Limited

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability under registration number 2016/273566/06)

Bond company code: LHFI

Bond Code: LHC01 ISIN: ZAG000188046 Bond Code: LHC02 ISIN: ZAG000188053

("Life Healthcare Funding" or the "Issuer")

LISTING OF NEW FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

The JSE has granted the Issuer the listings of its LHC01 and LHC02 senior unsecured notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") dated 30 June 2022, as guaranteed by Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Limited, Alliance Medical Limited and Life UK Holdco Limited, effective 19 July 2022.