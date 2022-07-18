Life Healthcare : LHC01 LHC02 - Listing of New Financial Instruments

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa with limited liability under registration number 2016/273566/06)
The JSE has granted the Issuer the listings of its LHC01 and LHC02 senior unsecured notes, in terms of its Domestic Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") dated 30 June 2022, as guaranteed by Life Healthcare Group Holdings Limited, Life Healthcare Group (Pty) Limited, Alliance Medical Limited and Life UK Holdco Limited, effective 19 July 2022.
Debt security code:
LHC01
ISIN:
ZAG000188046
Nominal issued:
ZAR 500 000 000.00
Coupon rate:
3 Month JIBAR plus 135 basis points
Maturity date:
19
July 2025
Interest payment date(s):
31
March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until
the maturity date, with the last interest payment date being 19 July 2025
Last day to register:
By 17:00 on 20 March, 19 June, 19 September and 20 December of each
year until the maturity date, with the final last day to register being 8 July
2025
Books close:
21
March, 20 June, 20 September and 21 December of each year until
the maturity date, with the final books close date being 9 July 2025
Debt security code:
LHC02
ISIN:
ZAG000188053
Nominal issued:
ZAR 500 000 000.00
Coupon rate:
3 Month JIBAR plus 154 basis points
Maturity date:
19
July 2027
Interest payment date(s):
31
March, 30 June, 30 September and 31 December of each year until
the maturity date, with the last interest payment date being 19 July 2027
Last day to register:
By 17:00 on 20 March, 19 June, 19 September and 20 December of each
year until the maturity date, with the final last day to register being 8 July
2027
Books close:
21
March, 20 June, 20 September and 21 December of each year until
the maturity date, with the final books close date being 9 July 2027
Type of debt security:
Floating rate notes
Issue date:
19
July 2022
Issue price:
100%
Interest commencement date:
19
July 2022
Interest determination date(s):
The first business day of each interest period of each year until the
maturity date, with the first interest determination date being 14 July 2022
First interest payment date:
30
September 2022
Business day convention:
Following Business Day
Final maturity amount:
100% of the nominal amount
Other:
The pricing supplements do not contain any additional terms and
conditions to the terms and conditions as contained in the Programme
Summary of additional terms:
Not applicable
Programme amount:
ZAR 7 000 000 000.00
Total notes in issue under programme:
R1 000 000 000.00 as at the Issue Date
Dealer:
Rand Merchant Bank, a division of FirstRand Bank Limited